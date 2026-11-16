GRAPHIC-Supertanker rates plunge more than 60% from record highs

The cost of shipping oil in the largest tankers has declined sharply since the beginning of November, reflecting weaker demand for ‌chartering and an unwinding of the geopolitical risk premium that sent shipping costs to a record high in October.

Freight rates for supertankers, also known as very large crude carriers (VLCCs), carrying oil from the Gulf of Oman to China fell to about 308 on the Worldscale basis ‌on November 13, down by 64% from their record high of 841 on October 8, Baltic Exchange data shows. The plunge in ‌rates came as Gulf oil exporters increased crude flows towards levels seen before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The increase in flows has been achieved using workarounds such as ship-to-ship transfers and so-called dark crossings, where tankers switch off tracking signals to evade detection, even as attacks against ships continued. The rise in ⁠Gulf oil ​exports reduced demand for crude shipped ⁠from other regions, freeing up VLCCs.

"Gulf oil exports recently recovered to near prewar volumes, reducing Asian buyer demand for US and North Sea crudes, which in ⁠turn weighed on demand for tankers," said Arrow Shipbroking analyst Delia He. Vortexa analyst Ioannis Papadimitriou said the recent spike in freight rates had reduced ​Asian demand for longer-haul US, West African and North Sea crude, which in turn increased the region's use of Middle East ⁠crude, and that VLCC demand for longer voyages dropped as a result.

"At the same time, vessel availability is building as ships discharge in East Asia," he said. "As ⁠more ​tonnage is freed up, rates come under downward pressure." EASING GEOPOLITICAL RISK PREMIUM

Rates fell even more sharply on other routes, such as from West Africa to Asia. The jump in freight costs had been partly driven by factors including the perception of a ⁠higher risk of operating in the Middle East Gulf as Iran and the US attacked tankers, which had also pushed up oil ⁠prices.

Oil prices have dropped by ⁠20% this month, partly on the potential for de-escalation in the Iran war. "The sharp decline in freight rates is only partly driven by market fundamentals, as such a steep move reflects an exaggerated ‌unwinding of the geopolitical ‌risk premium," Arrow’s He said.