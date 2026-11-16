Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo ​will run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election with the ‌support ​of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, UEFA said on Monday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of global soccer's ruling body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding ‌rights linked to competitions including the World Cup. "At a meeting held today and chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the national associations ... invited Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support," a UEFA statement said.

Diallo has accepted the invitation to stand and his candidacy is due to be formally ratified by the FFF Executive Committee on Tuesday. "Against the ‌backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community," UEFA said.

"They also called for a FIFA that places the development of ‌the game in every region of the world at the heart of its mission, upholds the highest standards of governance and works in close partnership with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders. "They expressed their full confidence in Philippe Diallo to provide the leadership needed to achieve this ambition."

UEFA's executive committee met on Monday to find a candidate ahead of Wednesday's deadline, as they look to oust Infantino, who is seeking a fourth term in the election in Rabat on March 18. DIALLO AND FRANCE WITHDREW INFANTINO SUPPORT

Diallo has been head ⁠of the FFF ​since 2023. He was initially appointed interim president in January ⁠2023, following the resignation of Noel Le Graet, and was elected five months later until the end of 2024. The 63-year-old, who was re-elected in December 2024 for a four-year term, joined the FFF in 2021 and became vice-president later that year.

In September, the FFF withdrew ⁠its support for Infantino's reelection bid, with Diallo saying that "the trust placed in the FIFA president has been broken", adding that France's decision formed part of a broader movement within UEFA. "We will need to be ready by then to put forward ​a candidacy capable of winning the FIFA presidency," Diallo said.

Japan Football Association Honorary President Kozo Tashima this month announced his intention to run for FIFA's top position. Last month, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon ⁠Vega was the first candidate to publicly declare his intention to challenge fellow Swiss Infantino.

Candidates require the backing of five national associations to stand in the election. INFANTINO CRISIS

Infantino was elected FIFA president in 2016 after a corruption scandal ended Sepp Blatter's reign. In 2023, Infantino stood unopposed ⁠and ​was re-elected by acclamation. Despite repeated calls for his resignation since his failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, the 56-year-old maintains he has overwhelming support from member associations around the world.

UEFA initially threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments, before receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived. FIFA announced Infantino's FFE plan without prior consultation with member associations, and his senior advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned three ⁠days later.

Even before the FFE proposal, Infantino had come under fire during the World Cup over the decision to suspend a ban imposed on US forward Folarin Balogun after an intervention by US President Donald ⁠Trump. Trump was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize in December last ⁠year during the World Cup finals draw, another Infantino decision which drew criticism and will be reviewed by FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility Committee.

Infantino's relationship with the Trump administration is set to come under further scrutiny once the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January. Infantino's candidacy received a significant boost in October when ‌the head of Asian football publicly ‌endorsed him, while support from several FIFA confederations leaves him well placed among the organisation's 211 member associations.