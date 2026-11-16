NEWSMAKER-Soccer-Diallo’s narrow European base leaves him a long shot to topple Infantino

Philippe Diallo stepped into ‌the ​race to unseat Gianni Infantino as FIFA president on Monday, but the French football chief begins with a limited show of European support that leaves the incumbent the clear favourite to secure another four years.

The endorsement was emphatic but carefully bounded: the national associations represented on UEFA’s executive committee and ‌FIFA Council unanimously backed Diallo, but UEFA stopped short of claiming support from all 55 members. People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that Diallo, 63, does not yet have the backing of all 55.

In backing Diallo, the associations cast their choice as a call to reset FIFA’s course: rebuild trust, put the game’s development in every region first, uphold the highest standards of governance and work in closer partnership ‌with football’s members and stakeholders. They said they had full confidence in Diallo to provide that leadership. He has accepted their invitation, with his candidacy due to be ratified by the French Football ‌Federation’s executive committee on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Infantino may be favourite to win in March, but the ballot could prove the easier contest. A tougher test may be waiting in Washington, where Democrats are set to take control of the House of Representatives in January. People familiar with the matter told Reuters they expect scrutiny of Infantino’s relationship with the Trump administration to intensify once the party takes over congressional committees.

Democratic lawmakers have already sought information about Infantino’s relationship with President Donald Trump. A House majority ⁠would give ​them the power to investigate and compel testimony, opening ⁠a new front for the FIFA president even if he wins comfortably at the ballot box. That prospect comes as Infantino is still dealing with the fallout from FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), his abandoned plan to sell stakes to private investors in FIFA’s commercial ⁠assets.

The proposal provoked fierce criticism over governance and transparency, drew widespread opposition and prompted legal action to obtain documents. Infantino dropped the plan. The Swiss, who took charge in 2016, apologised over the handling of the FFE project at ​a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich in October.

UEFA has led the opposition to Infantino since the FFE proposal. ALTERNATIVE CANDIDATE

Diallo became UEFA's alternative candidate after Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football ⁠development, declined to run, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Wenger had looked a more credible challenger, with the international profile to attract support beyond Europe. Diallo, who withdrew his backing for Infantino earlier this year, was the candidate left to carry the ⁠challenge.

The ​French federation president has built experience across the game. Before taking over the FFF and joining UEFA’s executive committee in 2023, he led the organisation representing French professional clubs, served on the French professional league’s board and worked within FIFA’s dispute-resolution structures. FIFA’s election is a numbers game in which every one of its 211 member associations gets the same vote, whatever its size or commercial clout. Even ⁠a united UEFA would command only just over a quarter of the electorate, so any challenger needs to find substantial support in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Infantino has spent a decade building ties ⁠with national federations, particularly outside Europe, through increased development ⁠funding and a bigger calendar of competitions. His supporters say he has increased FIFA’s revenue and channelled more money to smaller associations. His critics accuse him of concentrating power and eroding the checks on his presidency.

Diallo’s challenge is to turn European backing into a coalition that can travel across continents. Infantino, for now, ‌can campaign as the clear ‌favourite, while preparing for the possibility that his next term brings a sharper fight over his record in ​Washington.