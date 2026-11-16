FOREX-Dollar hits highest since April 2025 as Fed rate bets lend support

The ‌dollar ​strengthened on Monday to its highest level against a basket of currencies since April 2025, remaining supported by last week's strong inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary. The US currency, which slumped after President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs were unveiled in April ‌last year on fears of diminished appeal of US assets, has recovered as solid US growth and buoyant equity markets have restored some of that appeal.

Hot inflation data last week and bets on further US Federal Reserve increases to interest rates have helped to lift the dollar in recent sessions. The dollar index was up 0.1% at 103.50 for its highest since ‌April 2, 2025. The euro was 0.1% down at $1.10093.

"With inflation still uncomfortable and scope for a hawkish 2027 surprise, EUR/USD at 1.08 looks achievable into year-end," said ‌Benjamin Ford, researcher at macro research and strategy firm Macro Hive. Data last week showed US consumer prices increased by more than expected in October, cementing expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates next month.

The odds of rates increasing by half a percentage point at the Fed's December meeting rose last week after inflation data appeared to clear the bar set by Fed Governor Christopher Waller for considering a quicker ⁠pace of ​rate hikes. Fed funds futures are pricing an ⁠implied 93.4% probability of an increase of 25 basis points at the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, with a nearly 10% likelihood of a 50-point hike, according to CME ⁠Group's FedWatch tool.

"The Fed looks set to have little inflation respite for two reasons. First, national-implied inflation, via regional surveys, points to accelerating price pressures," Macro Hive's Ford said in a note. "Second, this is ​coming alongside improved profit margins: higher costs are being passed on, while there is an increasing likelihood that wages can be raised."

Investors now await remarks ⁠from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Fed's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference in San Francisco on Monday. Traders will also be watching third-quarter earnings of AI industry bellwether Nvidia on Tuesday and Anthropic's market debut this ⁠week ​for clues on investor risk appetite.

YEN INTERVENTION RISK The dollar slipped 0.1% to 159.48 yen as markets assessed the potential impact on Bank of Japan policy from data showing Japan's economy contracted by an annualised 0.1% in the July-September quarter.

The yen remains close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier ⁠this year. "Unless weakness spreads into wages, services and underlying domestic demand, the BoJ is likely to look through the soft patch," said Masahiko Loo, chief fixed-income strategist at State ⁠Street Investment Management in Tokyo.

The stronger dollar ⁠weighed on the pound, sending the British currency down 0.2% to $1.31895 as traders awaited British job growth and inflation data later in the week. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin lost 1.4% to $64,110, remaining fragile after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital asset ‌to a four-month low ‌over the weekend.