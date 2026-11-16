US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall over 1% in run-up to Nvidia results, Anthropic debut

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid more than 1% on Monday on an extended selloff in AI-linked stocks, ahead of Nvidia's earnings and Anthropic's much-touted public offering later in the week. Sentiment remained fragile for stocks related to chips ‌and AI infrastructure buildout following Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's exit as CEO last week over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.

Shares of the chipmaker slipped 2.1% ahead of its results on Tuesday, after recording their longest weekly losing streak since October 2012 on Friday. "The results will need to be strong enough to satisfy investors; otherwise, the market could face ‌another round of disappointment," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"The Nasdaq's decline may be becoming overdone, although the risk is that the index could be heading ‌toward a bear market." Meanwhile, the US also unveiled new interim rules tightening China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, as President Donald Trump began a trip to China for meetings with counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump said he would not oppose Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, while a petition calling for his return had drawn more than 178,000 signatures, including from prominent Silicon Valley figures. The Financial Times reported on Monday the Nvidia founder is in talks ⁠with allies ​about possibly returning as chief executive.

The Philadelphia SE ⁠Semiconductor index slumped 3.7%, hitting its lowest level in a week, with Intel and Micron down 6.4% and 5.8%, respectively. AI lab Anthropic's market debut, expected on Thursday, could test investor confidence in AI investments, and potentially cause further volatility.

The ⁠AI trade has faced fresh scrutiny recently due to high borrowing costs, concerns over slower growth after Democrats swept the midterms as well as the leadership upheaval at Nvidia. Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 5% and 5.7%, ​respectively.

Among hyperscalers, Alphabet shed 2.6%, while Amazon and Meta declined 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 393.82 points, or 0.76%, to ⁠51,952.22, the S&P 500 lost 91.96 points, or 1.21%, to 7,469.71, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 419.80 points, or 1.67%, to 24,716.46.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in negative territory, led by technology, which dropped 2%. Consumer staples and ⁠healthcare, however, ​rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

WARSH SPEECH, FED MINUTES IN FOCUS Investors will watch for remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, slated to speak at 12 PM ET in San Francisco, as well as commentary from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack later on Monday. Other Fed policymakers are also due to speak this week.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's ⁠latest meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, could offer clues on the policy outlook ahead of next month's interest-rate decision. Markets are fully pricing in a December rate hike, with chances of a 50-basis-point ⁠increase at nearly 9% following last week's hotter-than-expected inflation ⁠data, according to CME FedWatch.

In other movers, server makers Dell and HP dropped 5.8% and 4%, respectively, while Super Micro Computer fell 5.3%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new ‌52-week highs and 6 new ‌lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 366 new lows.