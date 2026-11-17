President ​Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said ‌on Monday that ​Ukraine had held new ‌talks online with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ‌and European representatives on the ‌prospects of a resolution in the war with Russia. Zelenskiy, speaking in ⁠his ​nightly ⁠video address, also said Ukraine had ⁠intelligence that Russia was planning ​major strikes on Ukrainian targets ⁠on Monday evening, overnight and ⁠on Tuesday.

He ​also said intelligence showed North Korea was ⁠providing new ballistic missiles for Russia ⁠and ⁠improving its weaponry.