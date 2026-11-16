Chinese, US business leaders to attend APEC summit in Shenzhen 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 23:17 IST
Chinese, US business leaders to attend APEC summit in Shenzhen 

Business leaders from major Chinese and US ​companies including BYD, Baidu, ​Boeing and Google are ‌due to attend ​the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19, where Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President ‌Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to hold a trilateral meeting. China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the trilateral meeting would be ‌of "groundbreaking significance" and help promote world peace and stability. Spokesperson Mao Ning ‌said it would mark the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States.

Trump will raise efforts to reduce nuclear arms at the meeting, the ⁠White ​House said last ⁠week. China has rebuffed attempts to talk about nuclear arms with Russia and the United States, ⁠which have the largest stockpiles of such weapons. Among the Chinese executives scheduled to ​attend are Agricultural Bank of China Chairman Gu Shu, ICBC Chairman Liao ⁠Lin, Bank of China Chairman Ge Haijiao, CATL Chairman and CEO Zeng Yuqun, BYD Chairman Wang ⁠Chuanfu, ​Baidu CEO Robin Li and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, according to the summit agenda released on Monday.

The US delegation includes Visa CEO Ryan McInerney, Mastercard ⁠CEO Michael Miebach, UPS CEO Carol Tome, PwC Global Chairman Mohamed Kande, Deloitte ⁠CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, ⁠Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson and Google head of global government affairs and public policy Karan Bhatia.

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