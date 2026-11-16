Five European countries unveiled plans on Monday to send rejected ‌asylum ​seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda, drawing condemnation from rights groups who said it would leave vulnerable people at risk of abuse. Under the planned scheme — which is still being negotiated with Rwanda — Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands would send people to a centre where the migrants could choose to return home, settle ‌or go somewhere else where they had a right to stay, Kigali said.

"I think it will be a game changer, making us able to confront the massive challenges of illegal migration," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference in Vienna with her Austrian counterpart and ministers from the countries involved. The five countries have been working towards a deal for a so-called return hub for several months, officials have said — part of a broader push inside the ‌European Union to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.

With elections approaching in several EU countries, centrist governments have been toughening immigration policies to try to counter growing public support for far-right parties. 'THE RISK OF VIOLATIONS'

In ‌a joint statement, 47 aid, trade union and rights groups urged the five countries to abandon the Rwanda plan — echoing criticisms of a different migration settlement plan between Britain and Rwanda in the early 2020s. The plan "signals that Member States accept the risk of serious human rights violations against one of the most marginalized groups in society, in return for a deterrence goal that evidence clearly suggests they will not reach," read the statement from the International Rescue Committee, the Dutch Council for Refugees and other groups.

Although officials say such a hub would ⁠only handle ​about 100 people at a time, the countries championing it ⁠say it would send an important signal that they hope will discourage would-be migrants from making the often perilous journey to Europe. The project follows the approval of the EU's new Return Regulation, designed to speed up deportations.

The scheme differs from Britain's abandoned Rwanda deportation plan in ⁠that it would only apply to migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the European Union, rather than those whose claims are still being processed. RWANDA A WILLING HOST

Rwanda has positioned itself as a destination for migrants whom Western ​countries want to remove, despite longstanding concerns about its own human rights record. "Under this partnership, Rwanda would provide a second chance to people who no longer have the legal right to remain ⁠in the partner countries," Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said on Monday.

Rwanda was not looking to be paid for the arrangement, but partner countries would meet the cost of relocation and the integration of any who chose to stay in Rwanda, he added. Veteran President Paul Kagame won ⁠praise ​from Western and regional leaders for helping end Rwanda's 1994 genocide and rebuilding the East African country into a destination for investment.

However, critics accuse his government of suppressing dissent and supporting rebels alleged to have committed killings, rapes and other abuse in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Rights advocates also point to restrictions on political freedoms and free speech. Freedom House rates it "Not Free" and cites what it describes as the suppression of political dissent through surveillance, ⁠intimidation, arbitrary detention and torture.

"There is a real danger that the Rwanda deal will, with its limited chance for scrutiny, become a cruel black hole for human rights," Amnesty International said in a statement on ⁠Monday. The United States last year began transferring migrants to Rwanda ⁠under an agreement allowing it to deport up to 250 people.

Britain abandoned its own plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after it was ruled unlawful by the country's Supreme Court in 2023. Kigali sought a £50 million ($63.6 million) payment after the UK scheme was scrapped. During a September visit to Kigali, two European Parliament lawmakers were shown ‌facilities earmarked for Britain's abandoned scheme ‌that could potentially house migrants transferred from EU countries, including a hotel.

(Additional reporting by Philbert Girinema in Kigali; Writing by ​Amina Ismail; Editing by Christina Fincher and Andrew Heavens)