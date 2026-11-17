The US Labor Department proposed on Monday new limits on a green card ‌program that enables skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency in the United States, marking the Trump administration's latest effort to restrict legal immigration.

The Permanent Labor Certification program, or PERM, is used by large American technology companies and outsourcing firms ‌to obtain employment-based green cards for foreign employees, allowing them to transition from temporary work status to permanent US residency. Before ‌employing a foreigner, companies must prove there are not enough qualified and available US workers for a given job opportunity, and that hiring someone from abroad will not affect the pay and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

The proposed overhaul would require employers to go ⁠to greater lengths ​to prove that a ⁠foreign hire would not hurt US workers. It would expand the requirement to occupations that had formerly been exempted because they were deemed to ⁠be in short supply, including professional nurses and scientists of "exceptional ability." The move represents President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict the ​program, part of his administration's broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US ⁠and narrow their pathway to residence and citizenship.

In October, the US government blocked major technology companies from using PERM, including software maker Adobe, major IT ⁠outsourcers ​and Microsoft, the largest filer of permanent labor applications through the program, according to Labor Department data. The overhaul proposed by the Labor Department on Monday would require employers to modernize their recruitment methods to ensure they are ⁠reaching the "broadest pool of high-quality US workers," such as through electronic job advertisements instead of printed ones.

It would also block ⁠US employers from seeking ⁠PERM certification for foreign workers within two years of laying off US workers in similar roles. The proposal, which will be published in the federal registry on Tuesday, is subject to ‌60 days of ‌public comment before it can take effect.