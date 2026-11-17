Second seed Carlos Alcaraz ​powered past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 in ‌just ​over an hour at the ATP Finals on Monday to stretch his winning run to 10 matches.

Tiafoe's baseline game was no match for Alcaraz's power and movement, with the world number ‌three dominant from the start following back-to-back titles in Vienna and the Paris Masters. The 23-year-old Alcaraz, who earlier this year became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at the Australian Open, had a four-month wrist-injury break, returning ‌to the tour at the US Open in August. Since then he has won three titles.

"I would say this is the ‌best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season," Alcaraz said. "I have never experienced something like this, this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off the competition at home." "So coming here I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry ⁠for more," ​he added.

The 2025 finalist quickly ⁠charged into a 4-0 lead as the American world number eight was left looking helpless against Alcaraz's versatile play. In a near-flawless first set, the Spaniard won ⁠93% of points on his first serve and a perfect 100% on his second. Before Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals debut, had time to react he ​was down a set and a break after half an hour.

He did earn three break points at 3-2 but could ⁠not make them count with Alcaraz holding and breaking again after a superb rally and down-the-line winner to make it 5-2. He served out the set in the ⁠next ​game. Former champion Daniil Medvedev was made to work hard for one set before subduing Italy's Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4) 6-3 in the other group match at the season-ending event.

The Russian, who won the tournament six years ago, wasted two break points at 3-2 up ⁠in the first set and then squandered a 40-0 lead on Cobolli's serve two games later. But he kept his cool to clinch ⁠the first-set tiebreak when Cobolli, ⁠making his ATP Finals debut, sank a forehand into the net.

Medvedev then silenced the fiery crowd with the first break of the match that allowed him to go 4-3 up before breaking the ‌home favourite again a ‌little later to seal his opening win.