California consumer watchdog chief says AI companies that violate state rules will be taken to court
Rohit Chopra, secretary of the California Business and Consumer Services Agency, said greater accountability is needed from technology companies rolling out AI into the broader economy, and that his agency is already eyeing the possibility of taking those who fail to observe state rules to court.
"There is no AI exception" to state legislation that mandates state licensing rules that govern everyone from doctors to bankers, Chopra told a Reuters Momentum AI Finance conference on Monday.