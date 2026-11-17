​Rohit Chopra, ‌secretary of the ​California Business and Consumer ‌Services Agency, said greater accountability is needed from technology companies rolling ‌out AI into the broader ‌economy, and that his agency is already eyeing the possibility ⁠of ​taking ⁠those who fail to observe state ⁠rules to court.

"There is ​no AI exception" to state ⁠legislation that mandates state licensing rules ⁠that ​govern everyone from doctors to bankers, Chopra ⁠told a Reuters Momentum AI ⁠Finance ⁠conference on Monday.