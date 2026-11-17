A historic squeeze has gripped the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium market as expectations of a future ​surplus collide with the reality of depleted stocks. Cash metal commanded a $275.00-per-metric-ton premium ‌over three-month ​delivery on Monday, a degree of tightness not seen since the infamous double-tap squeezes of 1988 and 1990.

It's no coincidence that LME stocks of the ubiquitous metal, used in everything from electric vehicles to beer cans, are also at their lowest since 1990. The loss of Gulf production has depleted the Western supply chain. LME registered ‌inventory has fallen by 239,400 tons since the start of the Iran war as buyers have turned to the market of last resort.

What remains in the LME storage system is Russian aluminium, which is banned in the US, about to be banned in Europe and shunned by many Asian manufacturers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The widely held assumption was that the Russian stocks remnant was going nowhere, maintaining a core physical liquidity cushion for the LME contract.

However, ‌such is the continued tension in the physical market, even the metal of last resort is starting to seep away. STOCKS DWINDLE, SPREADS EXPLODE

LME registered stocks of aluminium stood at 230,775 tons at the end ‌of October. The amount of metal on warrant was 216,950 tons. All but 50 tons of it was Russian-brand metal produced before the US and UK imposed sanctions in April 2024. Now even the Russian metal is starting to leave with 17,175 tons cancelled in preparation for physical load-out so far this month and the pace of departure accelerating.

What was thought to be the immovable core of LME inventory is melting away. Time-spreads have accordingly exploded into ever wider backwardation, piling pain on those holding short positions ahead of Monday's prime monthly prompt.

The LME's ⁠quirky "tom-next" spread , which ​is the cost of rolling a position overnight to the ⁠cash date, jumped out to $31.73 per ton at one stage last week. Some of the tightness should unwind as the market navigates this week's prompt but to what extent will depend on stock levels.

WAITING FOR INDONESIA The LME's latest off-warrant stock report suggests some short-term relief may ⁠be coming.

This shadow inventory has been equally depleted this year, falling to just 51,631 tons last Monday, down 108,259 tons from the start of January and the lowest level since the exchange started publishing this data in 2023. There was, however, a noticeable ​turnaround in the middle of last week with off-warrant inventory at Rotterdam rising from 10,501 tons to 33,037 tons on Wednesday, possibly in preparation for warranting this week.

However, it's taken an extreme level of ⁠tightness to draw even this modest amount of metal into the LME system. Physical premiums are elevated, particularly in Europe, where buyers have been hit hard by the loss of Gulf exports. The futures market has largely discounted the hit from Gulf disruption. LME outright three-month metal is ⁠trading around ​the $3,000-per-ton level, which is where it was before the start of hostilities at the end of February.

The market has reassured itself that higher exports from China and a wave of primary metal from new smelters in Indonesia will quickly turn the global market from deficit to surplus next year. The problem is that China's massive exports are in the form of semi-manufactured products, which can't be delivered against LME positions.

Indonesian supply is also bypassing the ⁠LME because none of the new producers has yet been qualified for LME delivery. There is one application pending from PT Hua Chin Aluminum Indonesia, which in May started the process to list its "HCAI" brand, representing 480,000 ⁠tons of annual production.

Until Hua Chin gets the green ⁠light, any surplus will remain undeliverable and the London aluminium market will struggle to break out of its stocks squeeze. (The opinions expressed here are those of Andy Home, a columnist for Reuters.)

Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and X. And listen to the ‌Morning Bid daily podcast on Apple, Spotify, ‌or the Reuters app. Subscribe to hear Reuters journalists discuss the biggest news in markets and finance seven days a ​week.

(Writing by Andy Home; Editing by Marguerita Choy)