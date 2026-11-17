Former New Zealand under-23 coach Des Buckingham will take over ​the senior side from July next year and ​lead the All Whites through to ‌the 2030 ​World Cup, New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Tuesday. The 41-year-old Englishman will also lead the under-23 side as they look to qualify for the 2028 Los ‌Angeles Olympics.

"Des is a unique candidate for this role as he has a deep connection to New Zealand and the game here, as well as experience of coaching around the world at the highest levels with significant success across ‌a wide range of environments," NZF boss Andrew Pragnell said in a statement. “This is huge for New ‌Zealand Football and the future success of both NZF and the All Whites."

Buckingham will take up both roles after finishing his second season as head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Kholood. With Darren Bazeley signing off as All Whites coach with a 3-0 win ⁠over India ​in a friendly on Sunday, ⁠New Zealand will have an interim coach in charge for the March and June international windows.

Buckingham coached New Zealand at the 2019 ⁠under-20 World Cup before being appointed under-23 coach. He has long coveted the senior job, having missed out to Danny Hay ​in 2019 and to Bazeley in 2023. Prior to his Saudi role, he returned to hometown club ⁠Oxford United in 2023 and led them to promotion into the Championship, ending a 25-year absence from the English second tier.

He became the ⁠youngest ​coach in charge of an A-League team when appointed joint interim head coach of Wellington Phoenix in 2016 at the age of 31, sharing the role with Chris Greenacre. Under Bazeley, New Zealand bowed out of ⁠the 2026 World Cup in North America in the group phase after defeats to Egypt and Belgium following a ⁠2-2 draw with Iran.

Buckingham ⁠will be charged with developing a playing group that can secure the nation a first match win at a World Cup and first appearance in the knockout phase ‌at the 2030 ‌tournament hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.