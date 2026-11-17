Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is currently visiting ​the US state of Texas, his ministry ​said on Tuesday, his second ‌trip to ​the country in the space of two months and just ahead of US President Donald Trump going to China for the ‌APEC summit. The US is China-claimed Taiwan's most important international partner and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, and Beijing has repeatedly demanded Washington end arms sales and stop any form of ‌official contact.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei told reporters in Taipei that Lin was currently in ‌Texas, declining to provide other details. Earlier on Tuesday, Lin posted a picture of himself on his X account meeting Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

"Grateful for her warm welcome and strong support for Taiwan. I look forward to deepening Taiwan-US ⁠cooperation and hope ​to welcome her ⁠to Taiwan soon!" Lin wrote in English. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment ⁠sent outside of office hours.

Lin also visited the US last month, going to Arizona for the opening ​of a new de facto Taiwanese consulate in Phoenix. While senior Taiwanese officials visit the ⁠US from time to time, President Lai Ching-te has yet to do so under the second Trump administration.

Trump is due ⁠to ​arrive in the Chinese city of Shenzhen this week for the APEC summit, a grouping of which Taiwan is also a member, for his third meeting with Chinese President Xi ⁠Jinping this year. Trump said in May, following a visit to Beijing for a meeting with Xi, that ⁠he was keeping ⁠a new arms sales package for Taiwan on hold, describing it as a good negotiating chip.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying ‌only the island's ‌people can decide their future.