China ​has ​agreed to ‌provide additional tariff ​relief for about C$400 ‌million ($280 million) in Canadian goods, the Canadian prime minister's office ‌said on Tuesday. The tariff relief ‌covers C$116 million in exports of frozen pork cuts and ⁠C$285 ​million ⁠in fish and seafood exports, ⁠the prime minister's office said on ​Tuesday.

Canada and China also ⁠agreed to extend by two ⁠years ​existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and ⁠aluminium products, the prime minister's office ⁠said. ($1 = ⁠1.4293 Canadian dollars)