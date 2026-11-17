China to provide tariff relief of about $280 million in Canadian exports
China has agreed to provide additional tariff relief for about C$400 million ($280 million) in Canadian goods, the Canadian prime minister's office said on Tuesday. The tariff relief covers C$116 million in exports of frozen pork cuts and C$285 million in fish and seafood exports, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.
Canada and China also agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products, the prime minister's office said. ($1 = 1.4293 Canadian dollars)