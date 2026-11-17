Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ACC issues fines, suspensions after Louisville-UNC brawl

The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended two players ​and fined Louisville and North Carolina on Monday following Saturday's postgame brawl in Chapel Hill, ​N.C. The schools were fined an undisclosed amount for violating the ‌league's sportsmanship ​policy with "unacceptable" behavior. The amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Golf-PGA Tour not planning return program for ex-LIV players, CEO says

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said on Monday there are currently no plans to revive the "Returning Member Program" that earlier this year saw former LIV Golf player Brooks ‌Koepka reincorporated into the US-based circuit. Rolapp, in his first media availability since LIV Golf announced on November 5 that it would begin winding down operations after a financing deal fell apart, said he is interested in doing what he can to make the PGA Tour better but is not rushing into any decisions regarding former players.

PGA Tour finalizes details for new model coming in ‘28

The PGA Tour's boards on Monday approved ‌the final details and recommendations for the tour's new competitive model, which is set to debut in 2028. As the golf world prepares for the tour to introduce two tiers of competition, ‌dubbed the Championship Series and Challenger Series, more details emerged Monday about the latter circuit and how the developmental Korn Ferry Tour will feed into the new structure.

Chase Utley headlines 27 players on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Philadelphia Phillies six-time All-Star and 2008 World Series champion Chase Utley headlines the 27 players on the 2027 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday. Utley is joined on this year's ballot by former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, pitchers Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta ⁠and Andrew Miller, as ​well as another former Giant in Pablo Sandoval.

Soccer-Owono does ⁠not deserve 12-match ban over De Miguel death, says Andorra owner Pique

FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique said goalkeeper Jesus Owono did not deserve the 12-match suspension he received following the challenge that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus ⁠de Miguel. Owono and De Miguel collided during a Spanish second-tier match on November 2. De Miguel was taken to intensive care and died the following day.

Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President ​Philippe Diallo will run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, UEFA said ⁠on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of global soccer's ruling body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions ⁠including ​the World Cup.

Dolphins cut Zane Gonzalez after his three missed kicks

The Miami Dolphins waived kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday, one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis. Gonzalez made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter but missed from 47 and 51 yards. He missed a PAT in the third quarter.

Ice hockey-US beat rivals ⁠Canada for second straight World Championship win

Veterans Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice to propel the US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship final ⁠on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic ⁠gold. Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the second.

USWNT to begin '27 with Panama friendly in SoCal

The U.S. women's national team will begin its ‌2027 schedule with a friendly against ‌Panama on Jan. 12 in Carson, Calif. The match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park ​at 10 p.m. ET, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.