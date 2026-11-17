Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

SpaceX Starship returns to ​landing pad from orbit, ‌acing test ​for reusable rockets

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended ‌for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that ‌is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully ‌reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines ⁠still roaring. ​Charred from ⁠the blazing heat of its return from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung ⁠still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Rocket from Boeing-Lockheed firm fails mid-flight, ​destroys payload of Amazon satellites

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch ⁠Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed on Sunday shortly after liftoff ⁠from ​Florida, destroying its payload of 40 satellites from Amazon's Leo internet network in the launch company's first mission failure. The rocket failed roughly 10 minutes ⁠after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and ⁠the cause was ⁠not immediately clear. It represented a major setback for the two-decade-old company's new flagship rocket as ULA sought to ‌begin ‌a regular cadence of launches for Amazon's ​burgeoning satellite internet constellation.