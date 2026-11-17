Irish boxer Lee Reeves ​has died at ​the age of ‌31, three ​months after suffering serious injuries during a bout, promoter Queensberry said ‌on Tuesday. Local media reports in Reeves' hometown of Limerick said he underwent surgery after his knockout loss to ‌Gary Cully in a junior welterweight bout in August ‌in Dublin and had been in a medically induced coma since.

The reports added that he had contracted an infection over ⁠the ​weekend which ⁠led to his death on Monday. "Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to ⁠learn of the passing of Lee Reeves," the promoters ​said in a statement. "Lee was an immensely talented boxer, ⁠as well as a true role model and inspiration to ⁠his ​community."

Cully described Reeves as "a character and a gent". "It's never been nothing love between us champ can’t ⁠really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother," he wrote ⁠on ⁠social media.

Reeves won 16 of his 18 professional bouts, including 11 by knockout.