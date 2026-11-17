Ukraine struck the ‌strategically-important ​bridge linking southern Russia and Crimea for the second time in two days, the Black Sea peninsula's Russian-backed governor said ‌on Tuesday, part of what was the biggest Ukrainian drone attack of the war, according to Defence Ministry data.

Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said two people had been killed in the attack ‌on Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that ‌traffic across the bridge had been suspended. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. The 19-km (12-mile) road and rail Crimea Bridge has been used as a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine in ⁠the past ​and is widely ⁠viewed as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's signature infrastructure projects.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the ⁠first attack on the bridge this week had caused only minor damage. It was not immediately clear ​on Tuesday how seriously the bridge had been damaged in the second attack. State ⁠news agencies said that Russian air defence forces had repelled the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia ⁠since ​the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

The Defence Ministry said 1,441 drones had been shot down over 22 regions, surpassing Monday's figure of 1,336 which itself had ⁠set a new record, according to the ministry's data. Air defence systems had repelled a ⁠massive drone attack ⁠on the industrial areas of Ufa and Salavat in Russia's Bashkortostan region, home to a number oil refineries, state media reported, citing local ‌officials.