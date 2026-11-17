Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt ​and Ryan Rickelton scored an ​unbeaten half century as ‌South ​Africa went to lunch on 386 for seven on day three of the first test ‌against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Tuesday. • South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 runs and will want to ‌build a lead in the afternoon session on a wicket ‌that remains good for batting.

• Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume after the interval with Kagiso Rabada, who has five. • Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put ⁠on 79 ​for the ⁠fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field with a leg injury ⁠having been troubled by calf issues. He can return to bat later ​in the innings if required.

• Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took ⁠two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck and ⁠Marco ​Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das. • Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, but managed to remove ⁠Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

• South Africa ⁠opener Marques Ackerman ⁠scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his return ‌to ‌the side.