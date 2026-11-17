Captain Temba Bavuma ​retired hurt and Ryan Rickelton ​scored an unbeaten half ‌century as ​South Africa reached 386 for seven at tea on day three of the first test ‌against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

• No play was possible between lunch and tea after a thunder shower, heavy rain and hail fell in Johannesburg. • ‌South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 ‌runs and will want to build a lead in the evening session, weather permitting, on a wicket that remains good for batting.

• Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and ⁠will resume ​with Kagiso Rabada, ⁠who has five. • Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put on 79 for the fifth wicket before ⁠the South African captain left the field with a leg injury having been ​troubled by calf issues. He is expected to bat again in ⁠the innings.

• Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan ⁠Mulder ​for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das. • Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, ⁠but managed to remove Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

• ⁠South Africa ⁠opener Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his ‌return to ‌the side.