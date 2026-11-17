Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian strikes hit two bridges in Kyiv, cause water, power cuts, mayor says

Russian forces struck two bridges over the Dnipro River in Ukraine's capital Kyiv late on Monday and some other infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as Moscow also launched drones and missiles across other parts of the country. "According to preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. ​The attack partially damaged the subway system, prompted some water and power cuts and traffic restrictions.

Ukraine damages Crimean bridge in major strike as Russia pounds Kyiv bridges

Ukraine struck the strategic bridge linking southern Russia and Crimea for a second straight day on Tuesday, causing what appeared to be serious damage in ​an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Videos and images posted on X by Zelenskiy appeared to show the bridge's main road arch collapsed into the Kerch Strait, ‌blocking navigation. Reuters could not ​immediately verify the footage.

Canada and China extend trade deals as Xi meets Carney ahead of APEC summit

China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Tuesday, as he hailed "greater predictability and stability" in China-Canada relations. Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Carney said Canada was well ahead of schedule in its goal of boosting exports to China "by 50% by the end of this decade."

Dutch PM says coalition has found a way to keep going after crisis talks

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said on Tuesday that the minority coalition government has found a way to continue functioning after four days of crisis talks held to prevent a collapse. A heated debate over wealth taxes last week threw the coalition into disarray, pitting Jetten's centrist D66 party and the Christian Democrats against their right-wing coalition partner the VVD, which opposed a deal the other two parties brokered with the left-wing opposition and drove through parliament by the narrowest of ‌margins.

Exclusive-'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports

When an email arrived at St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast on October 19 saying that a bomb had been planted in the building, principal Chris Donnelly was sceptical. Donnelly said the message was deleted within minutes and he could not recall its exact contents, but remembered that it was vaguely worded and had been sent to numerous other schools.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine struck Crimea bridge in response to Russian attacks on infrastructure

Ukraine struck the Crimea bridge, the main military crossing between Russia and occupied Crimea, in a drone and missile attack in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Zelenskiy said the attack was the seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks which was developed and coordinated by the SBU security service and the General Staff.

Latvia's prime minister pledges to boost economy, cut public sector

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs unveiled his new government coalition ahead of a formal parliamentary vote on Tuesday, pledging to boost private-sector growth and reduce the number of government employees. Kulbergs' centrist, pro-Ukraine United List won 35.3% of the votes in last month's parliamentary election, the most for any group since Latvian independence in 1991, and will form a government with the nationalist National Alliance.

Trump-Kim meeting on APEC sidelines appears more likely, analysts say

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim ‌Jong Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit appeared more likely after the Kremlin said a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin was possible, analysts said. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again and, asked on Tuesday about the chances of a meeting, he said the North Korean leader would like to. "We’ll see what happens," he added.

Exclusive-Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices. Chinese-owned disposable vape brands ‌have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required for their legal sale.

LPG tanker reported to have sunk off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday, Bulgaria's defence ministry said, a few dozen miles from where another ship went down after a drone attack a day earlier. The Liberian-flagged vessel, Gas Husky, sent a distress signal before sinking approximately 50 miles east of Byala, the ministry said, adding that a search and rescue operation had been launched for the 19-member crew.

Former Kosovo President Thaci convicted of witness tampering

The Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Tuesday convicted former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci of witness tampering and added one year and five months to his prison sentence for trying to influence prosecution witnesses in his main war crimes case. Thaci, 58, had already been sentenced to 25 years in prison in September for war crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention committed while he was a top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army during the territory's violent break from Serbia in 1998-99. Lawyers for Thaci have said they will appeal that ruling.

Israeli settlers kill Palestinian woman, 72, in West Bank

Israeli militant settlers shot dead a 72-year-old Palestinian woman overnight in a part of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho where settlers recently took over several Palestinian homes, witnesses and Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military did not comment on the woman's death but did describe "ongoing incidents" with Palestinians and Israelis injured in an alleged Palestinian car-ramming.

Mexico keen to strengthen cooperation with China, president says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a meeting with Chinese ⁠President Xi Jinping that Mexico was interested ​in strengthening cooperation with China in areas related to technology, agriculture, water resources, health and tourism. Xi called on the two countries to "treat each other with sincerity, deepen political mutual trust," promote ⁠friendly cooperation and strengthen strategic alignment, Chinese state media reported.

Iran attacks US military radar system in Bahrain despite talks with mediators

Iran fired drones at a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday and the crew of a tanker was reported missing in the Strait of Hormuz, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the radar system at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa base had been targeted. Bahrain, which is home to the US Fifth Fleet, said it had intercepted the attack and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

France's Le Pen promises earlier retirement for many if she wins election

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she would scrap President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, allowing hundreds of thousands of French workers to retire earlier, and create a new €900 billion ($990.5 billion) retirement fund. Le Pen, the ⁠frontrunner in polls to win the presidential race, set out her plans for pension reform as she seeks to convince investors she can balance one of her most popular pledges with promises to restore order to the public finances.

South Korea tightens university exam checks to screen for hidden cameras

South Korea will tighten checks on students taking the high-stakes national university entrance exam this week to curb the risk of candidates concealing miniature cameras on their clothing, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Tuesday. Authorities will place stickers on the buttons of candidates' clothing during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, which approximately 550,000 students are expected to sit on Thursday, Han told a press conference.

ASEAN, China committed to follow South China Sea declaration until code of conduct is completed

ASEAN and China remain ​committed to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea until a long-awaited code of conduct is finalised, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday. "There was a tacit agreement that we will abide by the declaration," Marcos told reporters after the close of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

Malaysia loosens rare earths curbs for France amid upgraded ties

France and Malaysia upgraded ties to a strategic partnership and announced a slew of cooperation deals on Tuesday, with Kuala Lumpur agreeing to relax export curbs on raw rare earths to support joint development in the sector. The announcement came following a meeting ⁠between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Southeast Asian nation's capital that saw both leaders seek stronger ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

After South America tour, Pope Leo jokes reporters are more tired than him

Pope Leo on Tuesday laughed off concerns that his 12-day South America tour could have been too physically taxing after undergoing lung cancer surgery last month, saying God had granted him good stamina. Leo, who led 50 events on one of the most intense foreign tours undertaken by a pope in decades, told journalists on his overnight return flight to Rome that he feels fine and joked that some reporters covering the trip, however, looked tired.

Britain sanctions Israeli settlement firms in push to protect two-state solution

Britain announced on Tuesday it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the occupied West Bank, ⁠as part ​of its effort to protect the idea of a two-state solution. The firms targeted for asset freezes and director disqualifications include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which build and develop homes in the West Bank.

Trump-Kim meeting on APEC sidelines appears more likely, analysts say

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit appeared more likely after the Kremlin said a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin was possible, analysts said. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again and, asked on Tuesday about the chances of a meeting, he said the North Korean leader would like to. "We’ll see what happens," he added.

Serbian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes, killing pilot

A Serbian military pilot died on Tuesday after his MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field northwest of the capital, Belgrade, the country's defence ministry said. The plane belonged to the 204th Aviation Brigade of the Batajnica air base

Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments. Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty ⁠bomb in the US capital.

Serbia's Student List deputies take seats in parliament after landmark election win

Serbia's Student List lawmakers entered parliament on Tuesday, cheered on by hundreds of supporters, after their October election victory ended 14 years of rule by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). The Student List, a group that includes academics, professionals, farmers, actors and activists chosen by student assemblies, secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament in October 25 polls, while the SNS gained 104.

Exclusive-US presses UN agency over Taiwan flight restrictions, China hits back

The United States is asking the UN aviation agency to push back against flight restrictions involving Taiwan, reigniting its long-running dispute with China ⁠over Beijing's efforts to limit the island's international engagement. In a paper submitted for the November session of the International Civil Aviation Organization's governing council, Washington challenged the decision by Mauritius and Seychelles to revoke ⁠permission for an aircraft carrying Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to cross portions of international airspace they manage during a planned trip to Africa in April.

Spain's Socialists push through welfare spend before election

Spain's government has approved over €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) in new welfare benefits in the past month and plans more before a snap election on November 29 in a last-haul spending spree aimed at boosting its progressive credentials. The measures exemplify a growing strategy by Spain's Socialist-led government in the absence of sufficient parliamentary support to pass a new budget since 2023: spending by decrees that Congress can halt but not retroactively undo.

Pope Leo says no to proposals for married Catholic priests, for now

Pope Leo said on Tuesday he is not currently planning to change Catholic teaching to allow for married priests, saying the issue is too divisive across the 1.4-billion-member Church, in his first comments on a proposal long favoured by many Catholics. While the pope did not rule out the possibility of married priests one day, he told journalists aboard his overnight ‌flight back to Rome after a 12-day South America tour that his priority is to promote unity across the global ‌Church.

Chinese envoy says chip equipment export curbs threaten EU-China trade thaw

Longstanding Dutch limits on exporting chipmaking equipment to China have caused friction that is casting a shadow over EU-China industrial policy talks, a Chinese diplomat told Reuters, warning that China could also limit sharing of its technology. The Dutch government has restricted exports of advanced chipmaking equipment made by top ​firm ASML to China since 2019 and the US is pushing for further restrictions on lower-level machines in a bid to curb China's ability to make advanced semiconductors.