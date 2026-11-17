Israeli gunfire and ​strikes killed at least ​four Palestinians, including ‌a 6-year-old ​boy, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health officials said. Medics ‌said Israeli fire killed two people, including 6-year-old Eyas El-Nimnim, in two separate incidents in eastern Deir Al-Balah in the ‌central Gaza Strip, while two separate airstrikes killed two ‌others in the Khan Younis and Bir Al-Naja areas, in the south and north of the enclave.

The Israeli military didn't immediately ⁠comment ​on any ⁠of the reported incidents. An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel's ⁠war against Hamas in Gaza, but has not stopped Israeli ​attacks or secured the militant group's disarmament.

Gaza health ⁠authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ⁠ceasefire ​went into effect, while 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been ⁠killed in the military campaign that Israel launched against Gaza ⁠after Hamas-led ⁠fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in the October 7 attack, according ‌to Israeli ‌tallies.