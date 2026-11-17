Israeli fire kills four, including a 6-year-old boy, in Gaza, medics say
Israeli gunfire and strikes killed at least four Palestinians, including a 6-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health officials said. Medics said Israeli fire killed two people, including 6-year-old Eyas El-Nimnim, in two separate incidents in eastern Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, while two separate airstrikes killed two others in the Khan Younis and Bir Al-Naja areas, in the south and north of the enclave.
The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on any of the reported incidents. An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured the militant group's disarmament.
Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched against Gaza after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in the October 7 attack, according to Israeli tallies.