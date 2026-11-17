US President Donald Trump ‌met the ​leaders of key regional allies India, Japan and Australia in the Philippines on Tuesday, at the start of an Asian trip that also includes a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. Trump arrived in the Philippine capital at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, and began his three-day regional visit with the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific democracies.

"Our countries are the ‌four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Trump said. Trump's three-day trip to Asia, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, plus spy allegations and new US curbs on China's access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce.

ECONOMIC TENSIONS AHEAD OF XI MEETING It was Trump's first meeting of the Quad grouping – which his predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will host Trump and others at a meeting this week of the 21-member Pacific Rim ‌grouping APEC, has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country. In a statement after the leaders' meeting, the Quad expressed "grave concerns" about "economic coercion", including through arbitrary export restrictions.

While the statement did ‌not name any country, the US and Japan have complained about China’s restrictions on exports of rare earths vital to the manufacturing of everything from electric cars to cell phones. China has effectively shut off exports of key critical minerals to Japan for nearly a year as relations between Asia’s two largest economies have nosedived.

Underlining tensions ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, when they are expected to discuss a fragile trade-war truce that will expire in January, China's foreign ministry also had earlier accused the US of "economic coercion" over its latest restrictions on Chinese access to advanced chips. JOINT EXERCISES AND AI

The Quad statement flagged plans for joint military exercises next year featuring maritime patrol aircraft, and reaffirmed a ⁠commitment to an ​accelerator scheme to coordinate and fund the development of artificial intelligence. "We want to ⁠ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests and make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be," Trump said, referring to the AI plans.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing ⁠and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump. "Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you're going to go into a trilateral meeting," said Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks.

"Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to ​our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. PROTESTS IN MANILA

Trump arrived in the Philippines at the end of ⁠a summit there of another regional body, the 11-memberAssociation of Southeast Asian Nations.After the Quad meeting he joined a US-ASEAN "Special Summit". He will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday, before heading to Shenzhen.

Demonstrators had gathered in Manila for a fifth day of protests that have included the burning of Trump effigies, calls for an end to the Middle East war and ⁠the ​scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative. At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called the "truly extraordinary" economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to "stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

China is ASEAN's largest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the bloc — which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion — want to deepen ties with the US despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration. ASEAN's ⁠leaders held meetings on Tuesday involving counterparts from Japan, South Korea, China and India.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN to boost regional economic and energy resilience and to strengthen supply chains, including on critical minerals. "While the international order is experiencing ⁠a period of great instability, Japan will play an ever more proactive role," Takaichi said.

Trump ⁠also signed a joint statement on trade with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. He said Thailand would eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove substantial non-tariff barriers under a trade agreement expected to be finalised in the coming weeks. The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year.