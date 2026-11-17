European shares fell and Wall Street's Nasdaq futures attempted a rebound on Tuesday as investors geared up for AI bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm. The STOXX 600 index dropped ‌0.8%, with Deutsche Bank down 4% after media reports based on leaked internal records renewed scrutiny of the German lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Investors also braced for Nvidia's results after US markets close that could be crucial to the future of the AI-fuelled stocks rally and Anthropic's highly anticipated public debut on Thursday. Huang's resignation as CEO following reports ‌of an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for more than a week, following which Washington said it would further restrict China's ‌access to advanced AI chips from companies.

European tech stocks fell 1.6%, while S&P 500 futures was flat. Nasdaq futures inched up 0.4%, with Nvidia gaining 1% in premarket trading, having lost nearly a quarter of its value this month alone. "It's very much a question of how Nvidia's directors decide to take this earnings season, whether they go all-in and sort of look for all the positives or whether perhaps they sort of caution about what may happen next," said David ⁠Morrison, senior market analyst ​at Trade Nation.

"If they are (cautious), that would put ⁠more downside pressure on the tech sector and would feed sentiment, to some extent, ahead of Anthropic's IPO." Options traders are pricing in a roughly $335 billion swing in the chip giant's market value after it reports third-quarter earnings.

Reflecting the change in ⁠sentiment towards AI, institutional-investor enthusiasm for data-center stocks waned in the third quarter, regulatory filings showed. MSCI's global equities benchmark lost 0.4% on Tuesday, following sharp declines in Asian tech-focused indexes on the back of the US government's latest ​curbs.

Jitters rippled through other assets as well. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange languished near a more than four-month low, while bitcoin dropped 0.5%. DOLLAR GETS FED LIFT

The US ⁠dollar rose to its strongest level since April 2025 on Tuesday, helped by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy persist. Markets now see a Fed hike next month as a certainty, ⁠and are ​pricing in a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move following recent hawkish remarks from policymakers.

St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem was the latest, as he said the US Fed many need several rate hikes to bring high inflation under control and should act soon. Musalem is not a Federal Open Market Committee voting member this year. Other influential policymakers including New York Fed President John ⁠Williams and Governor Christopher Waller, are due to speak later in the day.

The strength in the dollar left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, leaving traders on alert for ⁠any intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the ⁠currency. The euro was at $1.09, near its lowest level since April 2025.

In commodities, oil prices inched higher as traders weighed expectations of a supply surplus — fuelled by recovering Middle East exports — against concerns about continued attacks on tankers in the region. Brent crude futures were at $93.03 a barrel, while US crude was ‌at $86.29 per barrel.

Spot gold inched ‌up 0.1% to $3,861.22 an ounce.