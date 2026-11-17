It's that time of year again, as banks and brokerages roll ​out their market outlooks for the year ahead. They are likely to be overwhelmingly bullish, with few equity strategists likely ​to go out on a limb and predict a down year. But they might ‌be ​a little less confident in their forecasts this time around. From the tech swoon to Nvidia's travails to sticky inflation and rising US interest rate risk, there are plenty of reasons to believe we could be seeing the beginning of the end of the four-year bull market.

Calling market tops is notoriously difficult, and getting the timing right is virtually impossible. But there are often warning signs ‌in advance of a market peak, and many are visible now. One is a surge in mega initial public offerings. When investors still believe the only way is up, regardless of the price, companies rush to raise huge pools of capital. For example, there was Goldman Sachs’ public filing in May 1999 ahead of the dotcom bubble burst, Blackstone’s in June 2007 before the global credit crisis, and Glencore’s in May 2011, marking the peak in the global commodities boom, note analysts at BCA Research.

But those are nothing compared with this year’s megacap IPOs: ‌SpaceX in June and Anthropic's eagerly anticipated listing on Thursday. Elon Musk’s SpaceX came to market with a valuation of around $1.75 trillion, based on the shares floated at the time, while Anthropic's valuation is expected to be around $1.4 trillion. These two IPOs dwarf the ‌combined total of the six next-largest IPOs in history — SK Hynix, Saudi Aramco , Alibaba, SoftBank, NTT Mobile and Visa.

What’s particularly noteworthy is not just the expected $3.15 trillion combined price tag for SpaceX and Anthropic, it’s that it comes despite the gnawing uncertainty surrounding their future revenue streams and earnings. Such “irrational exuberance” has often signaled that a major market top isn't too far away. Will the SpaceX and Anthropic IPOs mark the peak of the AI boom?

HISTORIC RUN Other potential red flags signaling an impending market top include narrow market breadth and excessive concentration. Both of these have been on investors' radar all year. Although benchmark US equity indices were making ⁠new highs recently, ​the median stock was trading as much as 16% below its peak, signaling ⁠the weakest breadth since the dotcom bubble.

However you slice it, the current bull market appears stretched, having just passed the four-year mark. That's the third longest since 1945, according to Raymond James Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam. Meanwhile, the secular bull market — that is, the current long-term, structural upswing — began in March 2009 at ⁠the depths of the global financial crisis, more than 17 years ago. The last secular bull market was only slightly longer, running from 1982 through 2000, when the dotcom bubble burst. Analysts at Ned Davis Research reckon the current secular rally is the second-longest since 1900.

"Complacency has risen as bear market ​memories have faded, raising the risk of a market top," NDR analysts wrote in their 2027 outlook last week. BULL CASE

Of course, bulls have several compelling arguments for why the multi-year rally still has further upside. Until earnings start to roll ⁠over, why should equity prices? Earnings growth forecasts remain solid and corporate profits as a share of GDP are the highest on record, suggesting companies still hold substantial pricing power in the face of sticky inflation. Moreover, the multi-trillion-dollar AI capex boom isn't expected to peak until 2030.

What’s more, many valuation metrics aren't flashing amber, let alone ⁠red. ​Nvidia shares, for example, are the cheapest in 15 years, trading at just 11 times forward earnings. True, that's what a $2 trillion market-cap plunge in just over a month will do, but other AI giants have also undergone a substantial de-rating. Share prices for Alphabet and Meta are down 30% and nearly 20%, respectively, from their peaks, while Intel is off 55%. As a result, the wider market's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest in three years. When stocks cheapen, buyers usually emerge.

Many investors still expect at least ⁠one more major surge higher before we reach the top of the current bull market. Some point to the S&P 500's 65% rise in the 18 months following October 1998, the trough driven by the blowup at Long-Term Capital Management – the last hurrah ⁠before the bubble burst. But the market already rose more than 60% in ⁠the 18 months following the "Liberation Day" tariff turmoil in April last year. Maybe that was the final whoosh higher?

So, even though we certainly could see fresh market highs in the coming months, they may be short-lived. (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

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(By Jamie McGeever Editing by Marguerita Choy)