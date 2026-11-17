Italy could be released from an EU ​disciplinary procedure for countries with excessive budget ​deficits next year if its ‌2026 deficit ​stays below 3% of economic output as planned, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Getting Italy out of the ‌procedure has been a longtime goal of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and would set a seal on Rome's fiscal consolidation efforts ahead of a general election due in 2027.

However, the European Commission ‌forecasts Italy this year is on track to overtake Greece as the country with ‌the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the 21-nation currency bloc. Brussels forecasts Italy's deficit at 2.9% of GDP this year, within the EU's 3% of GDP limit for the first time since 2019, rising to 3.5% in 2027 before ⁠marginally ​easing to 3.2% in ⁠2028.

The deficit increase in the next two years compared with 2026, which is broadly in line with budget ⁠goals set out by the Italian government in October, reflects Rome's recourse to the EU's "national escape clause" — ​an exemption from EU budget rules — that allows higher defence and energy-related spending. "If data ⁠for 2026 confirm a budget deficit below 3% of GDP, we will assess the budget deficits for 2027 ⁠and ​2028 to determine whether the excess over 3% is fully explained by the use of this fiscal flexibility," Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels.

"If that is the case, we could abrogate ⁠the excessive deficit procedure next spring," he added. Italy has pushed for the European Commission to ⁠assess its fiscal outlook irrespective ⁠of the escape clause's impact on the deficit trend, a premise that until recently lacked clear backing.

Dombrovskis urged member states to pursue prudent ‌fiscal policies and ‌comply with European rules. (Writing by Giuseppe Fonte; ​Editing by Hugh Lawson)