EU says Italy could be freed from deficit disciplinary steps in 2027
Italy could be released from an EU disciplinary procedure for countries with excessive budget deficits next year if its 2026 deficit stays below 3% of economic output as planned, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Getting Italy out of the procedure has been a longtime goal of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and would set a seal on Rome's fiscal consolidation efforts ahead of a general election due in 2027.
However, the European Commission forecasts Italy this year is on track to overtake Greece as the country with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the 21-nation currency bloc. Brussels forecasts Italy's deficit at 2.9% of GDP this year, within the EU's 3% of GDP limit for the first time since 2019, rising to 3.5% in 2027 before marginally easing to 3.2% in 2028.
The deficit increase in the next two years compared with 2026, which is broadly in line with budget goals set out by the Italian government in October, reflects Rome's recourse to the EU's "national escape clause" — an exemption from EU budget rules — that allows higher defence and energy-related spending. "If data for 2026 confirm a budget deficit below 3% of GDP, we will assess the budget deficits for 2027 and 2028 to determine whether the excess over 3% is fully explained by the use of this fiscal flexibility," Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels.
"If that is the case, we could abrogate the excessive deficit procedure next spring," he added. Italy has pushed for the European Commission to assess its fiscal outlook irrespective of the escape clause's impact on the deficit trend, a premise that until recently lacked clear backing.
Dombrovskis urged member states to pursue prudent fiscal policies and comply with European rules. (Writing by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Hugh Lawson)