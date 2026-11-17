The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set to open higher on Tuesday as technology stocks regained footing, with focus shifting to Nvidia's quarterly results and Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO for direction ‌on AI-related bets. Anthropic maintained the proposed price range of $70-$78 per share for its US IPO in an updated filing on Tuesday. It is expected to set the final price on Wednesday and begin trading on the Nasdaq on November 19.

"The encouraging demand signals (for Anthropic) are certainly helping markets and seeing a rebound after ‌what's been a pretty sharp correction and valuation reset in the tech space," said Brock Weimer, analyst, investment strategy at Edward Jones. Investors are also looking ahead ‌to Nvidia's quarterly results, due after the closing bell, as they assess the fallout from CEO Jensen Huang's sudden exit and its potential impact on margins and cash outflows, given its outsized influence across the AI ecosystem.

Nvidia shares rose 1.2% in premarket trading. It has lost about $410 billion in market value after Huang's resignation last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving ⁠a businesswoman ​suspected by the US of spying for ⁠Beijing. The company's board is not considering its founder's return as CEO, Reuters reported, amid a campaign to reinstate him that has drawn support from Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley figures.

Other ⁠chipmakers also recovered, with Broadcom rising 1.2% and Advanced Micro Devices up 2%. Micron Technology and Marvell Technology added 1.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Intel was down 1% after Nvidia slashed its ​stake in the company by 25%.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 1.3% and 3%, respectively. Photonic product makers Coherent and Lumentum jumped 8.8% and 5%, respectively ⁠after Reuters reported that the Trump administration plans to press ahead with efforts to block imports of Chinese data-center equipment despite pushback from US technology companies.

At 08:22 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were ⁠down ​354 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 86.75 points, or 0.32%. FED POLICYMAKERS TO SPEAK

Investors will parse commentary from Federal Reserve officials Christopher Waller, Beth Hammack and John Williams later in the day for clues on the interest-rate outlook. Multiple Fed ⁠officials last week suggested the US central bank was open to a more aggressive rate-hike path as price pressures worsen.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain ⁠95.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate increase ⁠in December, according to CME FedWatch. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, released on Wednesday, will also be examined.

Among other movers, JPMorgan shares edged 0.8% lower after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy ‌Barnum as chief financial ‌officer in early 2027.