The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who was briefly detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after inadvertently crossing the international border in Sylhet has returned safely, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Bichnakandi border area of Gowainghat upazila in eastern Sylhet, where the BGB alleged that a BSF personnel had crossed approximately 200 yards into Bangladesh territory at around 12:30 PM local time.

According to Bangladeshi local media reports, a patrol team from the Bichnakandi Border Outpost (BOP), under the jurisdiction of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), made the allegation on Tuesday. Following the incident, border forces of both countries initiated coordination and arrangements were being made for a flag meeting in the presence of senior officials to address the matter and facilitate the handover of the BSF personnel.

The incident had prompted heightened attention from the border forces of both countries, with preparations underway for a flag meeting to resolve the matter. India and Bangladesh share a land border of more than 4,000 kilometres, with several sections fenced while some stretches remain vulnerable to unauthorised crossings. Cross-border incidents are occasionally addressed through coordination and flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries. (ANI)