'Relevant parties' working to make sure Starshield quickly back to normal, NATO's chief says
NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday "relevant parties" are working to make sure Starshield, a satellite system used by Ukraine for battlefield communications, is back to normal as soon as possible.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukrainian military units had recorded significant disruptions to Elon Musk's Starshield for days, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.