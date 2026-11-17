​NATO's Secretary ‌General Mark Rutte ​said on Tuesday "relevant ‌parties" are working to make sure Starshield, a ‌satellite system used by ‌Ukraine for battlefield communications, is back to ⁠normal ​as ⁠soon as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy said on Thursday that ​Ukrainian military units had ⁠recorded significant disruptions to ⁠Elon ​Musk's Starshield for days, affecting ⁠the entire front line and ⁠Russian-occupied ⁠parts of Ukraine.