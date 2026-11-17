South Korea will tighten checks on students taking the high-stakes national university entrance ‌exam this week, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said,after a candidate in another test confessed to using a hidden camera and AI to cheat. Authorities will place stickers on the buttons of candidates' clothing to cover up any miniature cameras ‌hidden inside during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, Han told a press conference on Tuesday.

The government ‌ordered the crackdown after a man who got the top score in the national exam for tax accountants said on Sundayhe had taken photos of the questions and sent them to an AI tool, which then sent back answers to a smartphone. His confession ⁠sparked a ​national scandal and raised questions ⁠over the credibility of national exams.

Authorities will check students' collars for concealed devices and use metal detectors, Han said. Glasses worn by ⁠students will be inspected to ensure that they are not smart glasses, which can be used to photograph or film material.

Cheating ​on exams using advanced equipment was no different from the "theft" of the hard work of other ⁠students, President Lee Jae Myung said in a post on X. "If any of you are considering cheating on an exam ... please abandon ⁠the ​idea," Lee said.

Exam participants will be required to leave bags and personal belongings in corridors outside the examination rooms. South Korean authorities plan to seek cooperation from technology companies to investigate whether there is evidence that ⁠exam questions were captured and sent to generative AI apps during the test, Han said.

Nearly 8,400 additional exam ⁠inspectors are due to ⁠be deployed at exam sites nationwide, according to the prime minister. The government will extend from one year to a decade a ban on retaking the exam for those ‌caught cheating, ‌she said.

($1 = 1,337.1000 won)