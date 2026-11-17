​Ukraine's ​military has ‌hit 14 Russian ​ballistic missile launchers in ‌the last few months, the country's Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara ‌said on Tuesday. Ukraine is ‌severely short of US-made ballistic missile interceptors, while Russia has ⁠stepped ​up ⁠attacks on energy infrastructure and logistics.

One ⁠of the options to ​counteract such strikes is to ⁠target launchers, analysts said. Kyiv ⁠has ​been asking the US to allow Starlink usage ⁠to target the launchers at ⁠scale ⁠but has received no approval.