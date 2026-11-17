Ukraine says it hit 14 Russian ballistic missile launchers
Ukraine's military has hit 14 Russian ballistic missile launchers in the last few months, the country's Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said on Tuesday. Ukraine is severely short of US-made ballistic missile interceptors, while Russia has stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure and logistics.
One of the options to counteract such strikes is to target launchers, analysts said. Kyiv has been asking the US to allow Starlink usage to target the launchers at scale but has received no approval.