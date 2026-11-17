Deutsche Bank's chairman backed his CEO Christian Sewing on Tuesday after a huge cache of leaked internal records renewed scrutiny of the German lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump ‌and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The reports, compiled by a consortium of international journalists and published by outlets including Der Spiegel, the Financial Times, the New York Times and Le Monde, examined Deutsche Bank's dealings with Trump, Epstein and Russian oligarchs, including its pursuit of business in Russia before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Deutsche Bank, whose shares fell by as much as 6%, said the matters in the various reports "date back many years", and that the ‌bank had since strengthened its controls. "During my tenure I haven’t seen a single decision from Christian Sewing that I was not comfortable with," Deutsche Bank Chairman Alexander Wynaendts said in an emailed statement. Sewing has ‌led Germany's biggest lender since 2018.

The Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank had inadvertently sent a Trump tax document to another client's accountant in 2017 when the president was a Deutsche Bank client during his first term in office. Asked in Manila about the error, Trump said the bank should not have disclosed it. "They shouldn't have done it. It's illegal for them to do it," Trump said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Trump's reaction. RUSSIAN AMBITIONS RAISED CONCERNS

The leaks also showed that Deutsche Bank was ambitious in pursuing ⁠business in Russia, ​including with high-profile oligarchs, right up to the invasion of ⁠Ukraine in February 2022, even as some of the bank's managers voiced concerns over the risks, according to the publications. German finance minister Lars Klingbeil called on authorities to investigate "and take the necessary action". Deutsche Bank, he said, needs to explain "with complete transparency" how ⁠it has fixed failures and will prevent new ones.

A member of the European Parliament called on Sewing to appear before the body to answer questions about the bank's business practices and control mechanisms. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England's ​regulatory arm declined to comment. The 6% share drop was the biggest since April 2025. Shares recouped some losses to trade 3.8% lower by early afternoon.

Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at Consorsbank, ⁠said the millions of documents raise questions about what else could come to light. "In the short term, these revelations are not helping the stock price. When faced with uncertainty, investors’ first instinct is to sell, and this case is no exception," Stanzl said.

EFFORTS TO REBUILD TRUST For years, ⁠Deutsche ​Bank has been trying to rebuild its reputation after penalties tied to anti-money laundering controls and other compliance failings.

Under Sewing, the lender has restored profits, but compliance failings have resurfaced from time to time. One of the most recent was when US Department of Justice files released early this year revealed details of its client relationship with Epstein. "Deutsche Bank is a different bank today and remains focused on executing its strategy, ⁠which has proven successful, as evidenced by record profits in 2025 as well as in recent quarters," the bank said on Tuesday.

The reports, which Reuters was not able to verify immediately, are based on 15 ⁠million leaked records that include emails and meeting minutes, the ⁠New York Times said. Two journalists, one from India and one from South Africa, obtained the documents, and a consortium of more than 200 journalists analysed them.

"Given the legacy nature of these matters, any potential financial impact is not expected to be meaningful, if there is any impact at all," Deutsche Bank said.