The crew ​of a liquefied petroleum gas ​tanker abandoned ship ‌on Tuesday ​after the vessel was struck by a projectile while sailing through ‌the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security sources said. The crew of the Panama-flagged Tara Gas LPG tanker abandoned ship around ‌7 nautical miles (13 km) off Oman's Khasab coast, the ‌sources said, and one crew member remains missing.

The vessel's Marshall Islands-based owner, listed in databases as Global Gas, could not ⁠be ​reached for ⁠comment. The vessel last reported its position on September 26 off Oman's ⁠coast, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

Earlier ​on Tuesday, British navy linked agency UKMTO said the ⁠crew of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠was unaccounted ​for after it was attacked for a second time north of the port city of ⁠Khasab in Oman. It gave no further details. There have been ⁠a ⁠surge in attacks around the waterway in recent weeks, adding to dangers with every ‌voyage.