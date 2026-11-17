South Africa reached 386 ​for seven in their first ​innings at the close of ‌a ​rain-curtailed third day of the first test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg on Tuesday, trailing the touring side by ‌14 runs.

Play was only possible in the morning session before heavy rain and hail washed out the remainder of the day in what is shaping up as ‌an intriguing test. Left-hander Ryan Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume on ‌the fourth morning with Kagiso Rabada, who has five, as South Africa bid to score quickly to set up a potential win.

Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 with a calf ⁠problem ​but will bat ⁠again in the innings. South Africa resumed the day on 287 for four and Bavuma and Rickelton ⁠put on 79 for the fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field.

Bangladesh ​seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan ⁠Mulder for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) ⁠was ​troubled by a sore elbow, and was hit on the head trying to field the ball off his own bowling, but managed to remove ⁠Simon Harmer (1), also caught by Das.

South Africa will likely chase the game in the ⁠final two days ⁠as they need a victory to keep up their bid to reach the World Test Championship final and defend the ‌title they ‌won in 2025.