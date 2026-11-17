UK names Milburn as chair of new youth opportunities unit
Britain on Tuesday appointed Alan Milburn as chair of a new youth opportunities unit, which the government said it was setting up to improve the lives of young people and which would report directly to the prime minister.
The appointment comes after Milburn, a former minister from Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour Party, published a report that called for a "whole-system reset" of welfare and support to bring down high rates of joblessness amongst young people.