​Britain ​on Tuesday ‌appointed Alan Milburn ​as chair of a ‌new youth opportunities unit, which the government said it ‌was setting up to ‌improve the lives of young people and which would report ⁠directly ​to ⁠the prime minister.

The appointment comes after ⁠Milburn, a former minister ​from Prime Minister Andy Burnham's ⁠Labour Party, published a report that ⁠called ​for a "whole-system reset" of welfare and ⁠support to bring down high rates ⁠of ⁠joblessness amongst young people.