US factory production increased slightly more than ​expected in October, lifted by a surge ​in motor vehicle output and ‌segments ​linked to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. Manufacturing output rose 0.3% last month after advancing by the same margin in September, the ‌Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast production at factories rising 0.2%. Output increased 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in October.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4% of the ‌economy, has been underpinned by AI-related investments. AI spending is under focus following the resignation ‌last week of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Democratic Party's resounding victory over President Donald Trump's Republican Party in this month's midterm elections. Production of motor vehicles and parts accelerated 4.4% last month after declining 2.7% in ⁠September. ​It led the ⁠increase in durable goods manufacturing production, which rose 0.5% after being flat in September. Production of semiconductors and related electronic ⁠components increased 2.2% and advanced 15.3% year-over-year. Computers and peripheral equipment production surged 3.2% while output of ​communications equipment rose 0.9%.

Nondurable manufacturing production was unchanged after increasing 0.6% in September. Mining production ⁠dropped 0.8% in October after falling 0.2% in September. Utilities slumped 4.3% as mild temperatures reduced demand for heating. ⁠Utilities ​had increased 4.4% in September.

Overall industrial output decreased 0.4% after rising 0.7% in September. Industrial output increased 2.1% year-on-year in October. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector, a measure of how ⁠fully firms are using their resources, fell to 76.4% last month from 76.8% in September. ⁠It is 3.0 ⁠percentage points below its 1972–2025 average. The operating rate for the manufacturing sector edged up to 76.0% from 75.9% in September. It is ‌2.2 percentage points ‌below its long-run average.