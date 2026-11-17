Tiger Woods will make ​his long-awaited return to competitive ​golf at next month's Hero ‌World ​Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Woods, who serves as host of the 20-player ‌event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications. The 15-times major champion, ‌who accepted a five-year suspension of his driver's licence in September ‌after reaching a deal with prosecutors in his impaired-driving case, joins the Hero World Challenge field as one of three exemptions along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Woods, regarded as ⁠the ​greatest golfer of ⁠his generation, has largely remained out of the public eye since he was arrested following ⁠his rollover crash in March. Shortly after his arrest, Woods spent time outside the US ​so he could seek treatment and focus on his health.

The December 3-6 ⁠Hero World Challenge, a charity event that benefits Woods' foundation, is not an official tournament ⁠on ​the PGA Tour schedule but does receive world ranking points. World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won Hero World Challenge titles in 2023 and ⁠2024, headlines this year's field.

In total, six of the current top 10 in ⁠the world ⁠are among those in the field, a group that also includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele ‌and Sam ‌Burns.