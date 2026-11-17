Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen unveiled plans on Tuesday ​to roll back President Emmanuel Macron's pension overhaul ​while creating a new retirement savings fund alongside ‌France's ​pay-as-you-go system. Here are the main proposals:

WHO COULD RETIRE EARLIER? The National Rally (RN) would link eligibility for a full pension more closely to years worked rather than a single ‌legal retirement age.

Workers who started young could retire between 60 and 62 after contributing for 40 to 42 years, depending on the age they entered the workforce. For example, those who began before age 20 could retire at 60 after validating 160 ‌quarters - or 40 years - of contributions, while those entering the workforce after 23 would generally retire at 62 with ‌168 quarters. The transition would be phased in through 2032.

The party also proposes tougher rules for validating contribution periods, including tighter treatment of unemployment-related pension credits and a higher minimum work threshold to validate a quarter of contributions. France has one of the lowest retirement ages among developed economies ⁠although ​a 2023 reform to raise ⁠it gradually to 64 from 62 was suspended last year with the minimum for a full pension at 62.9.

The average French pension was €1,700 ($1,870) ⁠per month in 2024, the last year for which the government has data. HOW WOULD THE NEW FUND WORK?

The RN would create ​a state-backed retirement fund on top of the existing pay-as-you-go system, aiming to build roughly €900 billion ($990 billion) in ⁠assets over a generation. About €12 billion a year would be redirected from existing payroll-related levies and other funding sources into the fund, which would be ⁠managed ​by France's public-sector financial institution Caisse des Depots.

Each worker would receive annual contributions into an individual account. A worker who starts their career in 2028 could build up on average a capital of €70,000 to supplement retirement income, RN ⁠President Jordan Bardella said. HOW WOULD IT BE FINANCED?

The RN estimates its pension changes would have a gross cost of €18.6 ⁠billion in 2032. It says ⁠that would be largely offset through stricter pension eligibility rules, incentives to work longer, and reallocating part of future unemployment insurance surpluses, leaving the system with a deficit of ‌about €4.8 billion in 2032, ‌compared with €9.5 billion projected under current policies. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)