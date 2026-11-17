Senegal became the ​first team to ​qualify for the ‌2027 Africa ​Cup of Nations without kicking a ball on Tuesday, ‌joining co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in the 24-team field at the tournament starting in June. Mozambique’s 1-0 ‌win over Ethiopia in Group J meant ‌Senegal cannot finish outside the top two with 10 points from four games, booking their place at the ⁠continental ​finals with ⁠two qualification rounds to spare.

Senegal won a contentious 2025 ⁠Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco 1-0 but ​were stripped of the title by a ⁠Confederation of African Football appeals committee after their players ⁠were ​alleged to have left the field of play in protest at decisions by the ⁠referee. The matter has been heard by the Court of ⁠Arbitration ⁠for Sport, with a verdict due to be released in the coming weeks.