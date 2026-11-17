​The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency ‌uses for its internal communications is down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

The ‌agency was working to understand the scope ‌of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, CNN reported. The NSA did not immediately return a ⁠message ​seeking comment about ⁠the reported outage.

Reuters could not immediately determine the extent ⁠or the length of the outage. The report comes ​amid increased concern over a series of tech ⁠problems, notably faults that snarled US air traffic and triggered ⁠a ​Microsoft email blackout last week. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down the disruptions, saying ⁠such problems were inevitable. "Things like that happen," Trump ⁠told reporters ⁠in Manila when asked about the outages. "It's fine."