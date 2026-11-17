Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released former captain MS Dhoni, along with several other players, as the franchise announced its retained and released list on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition. Among the other players released by CSK are Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akash Madhwal, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson and Zak Foulkes.

The franchise had earlier traded out Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis ahead of the upcoming season. CSK retained a core group comprising captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan.

The retained squad also includes Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton and Akeal Hosein. All-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined the squad through trades, adding to CSK's options ahead of the 2027 season.

Following the retentions, releases and trades, CSK have a remaining purse of INR 28.05 crore, with six slots to fill, including two overseas slots, at the upcoming auction. CSK will look to utilise the available purse to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the next edition of the tournament.

CSK released players: MS Dhoni, Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akash Madhwal, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed (traded out), Nathan Ellis (traded out) CSK retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (traded in), Jack Edwards (traded in)

Purse remaining: INR 28.05 crore; Slots remaining: 6; Overseas slots: 2. (ANI)