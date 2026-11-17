The dollar eased from recent highs on Tuesday after mixed economic data showed steady consumer spending alongside a souring housing market, but the US currency remained near its strongest level since April 2025. The dollar index, which has been supported in recent sessions by hot ‌inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary, was roughly flat on the day at 103.61. It has gained about 2.1% over the past six sessions, its biggest six-session gain since July 2025.

"The dollar has been running the table against all its major rivals since last week’s hawkish turn from Fed Governor Christopher Waller was followed by an acceleration in US inflation, anchoring rate expectations higher and widening cross-currency differentials," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist ‌at Corpay, said. Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales increased moderately in October as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket goods amid higher prices.

US homebuilder sentiment plunged ‌to more than a 14-1/2-year low in November as higher mortgage rates sidelined potential buyers and labor shortages tied to an immigration crackdown raised costs for developers, a survey showed on Tuesday. Investors remain convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December as it tries to curb inflation. Traders expect a quarter-point rate hike in December, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Tuesday's breather notwithstanding, strategists remain upbeat about the near-term outlook for the greenback. "The USD rally may look stretched in the near term as tightening ⁠by other ​major central banks limits policy divergence with the Fed," ⁠Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy in the forex team at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

"Nonetheless, robust US growth, favorable labor market conditions and sticky underlying inflation keep USD bias tilted higher," Haddad said. TECH WATCH

The recent selloff in ⁠AI and tech stocks — which have been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep in US midterm elections and worries about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — has dented risk appetite, leaving investors on edge. A key ​test for AI sentiment comes with the release of Nvidia earnings later in the day and Anthropic's market debut on Thursday.

Risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, have lost ⁠2.7% and 2.4%, respectively, over the past six trading sessions. Further market turmoil might favor the dollar in the near term as investors reach for safety, strategists said.

"A deeper – and more violent – unwind would likely strengthen the dollar rather than weaken it. When investors de-risk ⁠in ​a hurry, they reach for dollar liquidity first and ask questions later," Schamotta said. Meanwhile, the euro floundered at $1.10, after slipping to a new 19-month low of $1.0983 earlier in the session.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said a period of consolidation around the $1.10 level was likely before the market was confident to push the euro lower. Against the yen, the dollar was 0.1% weaker at ⁠159.215, just shy of the 160 mark, which traders view as a potential trigger level for another round of intervention to support it.

"The fact that the market is wary (of an intervention) is one ⁠of the reasons why it's backtracked from 160," Foley ⁠said, calling the level an "extremely difficult" one to breach. The July Japanese and US intervention to shore up the yen showed how serious the Japanese government was about defending its currency, she added.

Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.32005, ahead of Wednesday's inflation data. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin lost 1.5% to $64,220, as a two-day rebound ‌following sharp losses lost steam.