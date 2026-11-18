French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel ​Barrot said on Tuesday ​the presence of French ‌military personnel in ​Ukraine is part of a mission to provide training and technical support to ‌Ukrainian soldiers in their war against Russia. "We are not co-belligerent in Ukraine and we have no intention to be but we support ‌the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian resistance," Barrot told France ‌5 television.

France has trained Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but has so far done so in France and Poland as European ⁠Union ​countries seek to ⁠avoid making direct conflict with Russia more likely. Barrot was asked about a ⁠mission known as "Volia", whose existence was first reported by Radio France Internationale (RFI), ​which said the mission had been active since the ⁠summer of 2026.

"For a people fighting for its independence, its freedom and for democracy ⁠at ​the door of Europe, fighting for our security, the least we can do is to send a few ⁠training staff and operators for maintenance," Barrot added. "It is not in any ⁠way a ⁠military operation. We are talking about maintenance operations very far from the frontline with particularly limited volumes," ‌he ‌added.