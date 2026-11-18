North Korea leader Kim's top aide meets Russia's Putin, KCNA says
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with North Korea's ruling party politburo member Jo Yong Won on Monday on the progress of cooperation between the two countries, the North's state media reported on Wednesday citing Russia's Tass news agency.
Jo, who is a member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Political Bureau and a close aide to the country's leader Kim Jong Un, is leading a party and government delegation to Russia, the North's KCNA news agency said.