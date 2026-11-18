​Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌held talks ​with North Korea's ruling ‌party politburo member Jo Yong Won on Monday on the ‌progress of cooperation between the ‌two countries, the North's state media reported on Wednesday citing ⁠Russia's ​Tass ⁠news agency.

Jo, who is a ⁠member of North Korea's ruling ​Workers' Party Political Bureau and ⁠a close aide to the ⁠country's ​leader Kim Jong Un, is leading a party ⁠and government delegation to Russia, the ⁠North's ⁠KCNA news agency said.