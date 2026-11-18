The board of ‌Brazil's electricity ​regulator Aneel formed a majority on Tuesday to recommend the early termination of Italian utility firm Enel's license to ‌distribute electricity across metropolitan Sao Paulo after outages left millions without power between 2023 and 2025. The final decision rests with Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The Brazilian government could ‌also still seek a mediated settlement with the Italian power firm through ‌Brazil's federal audit court or the mediation chamber of the Solicitor General's Office. Enel Sao Paulo, which generated about 3% of Enel Group's €22.9 billion total core profit in 2025, delivers electricity to about 8.5 ⁠million ​homes and businesses ⁠in the largest city in the Southern Hemisphere.

Three directors of Aneel's five-member board voted in favor of ⁠recommending the contract's termination before its 2028 expiry date, sustaining a pattern of failures by ​Enel after severe weather left millions without power in the 2023-2025 period. The forfeiture recommendation ⁠is the harshest penalty the regulator can impose over a utility contract and has never been deployed ⁠in ​Brazil before.

Directors at Aneel have said the move is the regulator's last available resort, after performance improvement agreements and fines proved insufficient. Enel has said the ⁠proceedings focus on a single weather event in December 2025 and do not take ⁠into account ⁠improvements made over the past two and a half years. It has also disputed some of Aneel's methodology for calculating customer ‌disruption and reconnection ‌times.