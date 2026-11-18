Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday a ​Russian drone flew over the capital Chisinau, ‌and pledged ​to press for further sanctions against Moscow. Moldova's pro-European government has long denounced Russia's war in Ukraine and complained about violations of its airspace by drones it has identified ‌as Russian, especially near its border with Ukraine.

But drones have rarely come close to the capital. "This evening several Russian drones violated our airspace, one of them over Chisinau, alarming residents," Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union by 2030, wrote ‌on X.

"Russia's war threatens all of Europe," she said. "Moldova stands for peace. We'll keep pushing for sanctions on ‌Moscow, standing with Ukraine and building our defence with partners." Moldova's Defence Ministry said a total of seven drones had violated the country's airspace in incidents occurring over about two and a half hours. Five of the drones had crashed near populated areas, one just outside Chisinau.

The ministry had ⁠earlier reported ​two violations of Moldovan airspace by ⁠drones it identified as Russian. The country closed its airspace. The first drone flew over eastern regions, while the second entered the southern part of ⁠the country and flew towards Chisinau. Photographs of a drone over the capital were posted on unofficial social media sites.

In other comments on ​social media, Sandu said Moldova did not have the defence capabilities to protect itself from drones. "That is ⁠why we will continue to condemn the war, support Ukraine, and invest in national defence with the help of friendly countries," she wrote.

Russia rejects Moldova's ⁠accusations ​of air incursions, saying it has provided no proof the drones are Russian. Moscow accuses Moldova of whipping up anti-Russian sentiment. Sandu has refused to permit Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov to formally present his credentials since he arrived in ⁠Moldova in October 2024.

Political analyst Vitalie Andrievschi said Moldova was unlikely to go beyond another formal denunciation of Moscow. "I don't think ⁠Moldovan authorities will take ⁠such a step as expelling the Russian ambassador," he said. "As it happened, the drone flew around and surely left Moldovan airspace. How could you even prove in this situation that it ‌was Russian?"