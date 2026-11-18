​Stocks fell across the globe on Tuesday, weighed down by ‌tech ​shares, while Nvidia results after the bell lifted US equity futures and a tech-heavy Korean ETF. Stocks ended lower during the US session but later Nvidia forecast revenue above estimates in its first report after Jensen Huang quit as CEO, sending ‌its shares up 2% after market hours. A widely followed Korean ETF rose over 1% in after-hours trading.

"There is a hope that this recalibrates the focus back onto the here and the now, which is this idea that the buildout and the need for the AI infrastructure is not stopping anytime soon," said Nick Giorgi, chief equity strategist at ‌Alpine Macro in New York. Huang's resignation as CEO following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares globally for more than a ‌week. Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies, further weighing on the sector.

"I think the market is questioning less about the near-term results, though, more about whomever is going to be overseeing the company going forward," Giorgi said. During the regular session the dollar dipped against a basket of peers but was still near a 19-month high, while crude oil was little changed, ⁠with traders ​jittery amid continued tanker attacks.

Stocks in Europe ended ⁠1.8% lower as Deutsche Bank fell 6% on renewed scrutiny of the lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and US President Donald Trump. Traders also braced for Anthropic's highly ⁠anticipated market debut on Thursday.

At the close of trading in New York on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64% to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 fell 1.03% to 7,340.53 and the ​Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74% to 24,328.38. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.21% to 1,079.50. Emerging market stocks fell 1.31%. DOLLAR OFF BUT STRONG

The US ⁠dollar index touched a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday before ticking lower on the day, after mixed economic data showed steady consumer spending alongside a souring housing market. Traders continue to price in a Federal Reserve ⁠rate ​hike next month as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy persist. The dollar index fell 0.06% to 103.52, with the euro up 0.06% at $1.1003.

In commodities, oil prices inched higher as traders were concerned about continued attacks on tankers in the region. US crude rose 0.01% to $85.73 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.97 per barrel, up 0.57% ⁠on the day.

"Brent is trading in a range," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage. "At the moment there are two opposing forces at work" with ⁠one group of traders believing that Middle East ⁠supply is set to increase, while a second group is focused on the risks of disruptions due to the war. Spot gold fell 0.09% to $3,852.59 an ounce and spot silver rose 0.68% to $47.34 an ounce. Copper declined 0.21% to $13,227.50 a ton.