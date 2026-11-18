Nvidia's leadership signaled they would brook no dissent in their ‌plan to find ​a new CEO, rejecting a "Stand With Jensen" campaign from allies of departed CEO Jensen Huang, even as the Wall Street Journal reported a regulator was probing Nvidia. A growing effort to reinstate Huang had complicated the search, and Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to return if the board deemed it best. Chair Harvey Jones opened a call with investors after publishing strong quarterly earnings and an aggressive target for the current quarter, saying that Huang left voluntarily and would not return.

The Nvidia conference ‌call caps an extraordinary week of revelations about Jensen Huang's relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of her ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. The crisis has rippled through Washington, with lawmakers from both parties and certain administration officials arguing for a more forceful approach with China, including a crackdown on advanced AI chip exports. Huang, an ally of US President Donald Trump, supported increased exports. Lawmakers plan to question Huang about his relationships and his interactions in Washington.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people ‌familiar with the matter. The investigation's full scope was not immediately clear but included whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, the Journal said. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the probe. The SEC declined to comment. The ex-CEO has received support from people clamoring for his return, including employees, investors, Elon ‌Musk and other tech executives, along with Trump.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in his first public statement since he resigned last week under a cloud of scandal tied to his extramarital affairs. "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret ... I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation." Huang had resigned after "disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms," said the board chair, Jones. "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," he said.

Shares of Nvidia rose 4% after hours, following the comments, projections of around $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, and reported sales that beat Wall Street targets for the 17th quarter in a row. Analysts said the ⁠share price reaction was ​muted relative to the strong outlook the company gave.

"There's just so much going on here ⁠that what would have been a big day for the company is more of a sigh of relief that things aren't worse, than a sign for investors to jump right back in," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. The last several days of activity have shaken the foundation of the AI trade, as the chipmaker is a key investor in infrastructure providers and ⁠other companies central to the AI buildout, hitting shares of competitors and cloud computing companies such as CoreWeave, of which Nvidia is a shareholder.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia set up a board committee to oversee national security and export controls, chaired by director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson. It was the company's first major governance move since Huang left. Huang's influence on Nvidia is ​not over, though: he owns roughly 3.5% of the company, which is enough to allow him to nominate two directors to the company board, filings show.

A HUANG COMEBACK MAY NOT FIX PROBLEMS Nvidia's shares were already under pressure before the scandal broke, as investors worried about a potential slowdown in the ⁠buildout of AI data centers and the mounting debt that funds it. The stock had fallen nearly 10% from its October 6 record close before the first report about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

The selloff deepened in early November, when the Democrats' midterm victory and weak guidance from Qualcomm sent chip stocks sharply lower. Nvidia was the world's most valuable company as recently as November 3. It has lost about $2 trillion, or 30% of ⁠its ​market value, from its October peak, slipping behind Apple and Microsoft. "We're no longer Nvidia shareholders," said Ben Preston, who is responsible for the Orbis Global Equity Strategy. The fund bought Nvidia shares at what it considered a reasonable price in March, but sold them before the scandal due to concern about AI sector valuations.

Preston said Huang's return would not necessarily fix Nvidia's problems, especially with how the company had funded sales with its own balance sheet and other deals under regulatory scrutiny. Short-seller Muddy Waters said it was short Nvidia shares but planned to cover most or all of its position after publishing its report.

TIGHTENING CHINA CHIP CURBS US officials had raised concerns about Huang's relationship with Alice ⁠Huang, a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which has been under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Jensen Huang's daughter Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in ⁠shaping the public defence of the company's ties to Megaspeed, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. She ⁠did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Nvidia's creation of the committee to oversee export controls comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia, as Trump headed to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nvidia has also warned chip buyers in recent months that the proposed US Remote Access Security Act could expose the company and its customers to legal risks by expanding Washington's oversight of Chinese companies' ‌access to AI chips through cloud services, CNBC reported on ‌Tuesday.