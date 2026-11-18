​Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin said on ​Wednesday he expected a big potential benefit from his upcoming ‌meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin, who is due to meet ‌Trump and Xi on Thursday, was speaking at ‌the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit 2026 in China's southern technological and manufacturing hub ⁠of ​Shenzhen. Citing what ⁠he said was a fragmented global economy and military-political ⁠risks, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was ​needed, and that APEC provided a chance ⁠for a constructive exchange of views.

"I therefore expect big potential ⁠benefit ​from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United ⁠States, which is scheduled to take place on the ⁠sidelines of ⁠the APEC summit," Putin told the summit.